Form One Learner (14) Excels In Cambridge O' Level Exams, To Proceed To Form Five

We agreed that she should proceed to Lower Sixth Form because she passed very well. Normally, learners take these exams aged 16 or 17 and it's quite remarkable that she achieved this at only 14.

Another learner from the school, Kudzaishe Mhaka, took the exams aged only 15 and scored seven A grades in Chemistry, Physics, Accounting, Computer Science, Mathematics, Biology and Geography.

Overall, the school recorded a 95 per cent pass rate.

Meanwhile, Champion College, also in Harare, recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

The school awarded scholarships to two fraternal twins, Patience (female) and Prosper (male) Muza who excelled in the 2023 Cambridge O Level examinations by scoring distinctions in all their science subjects.

Prosper recorded seven A grades in Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Biology, Accounting, and Geography while Patience scored A grades in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Geography.

Some Zimbabwean learners, especially those enrolled at private colleges, prefer to sit for Cambridge examinations rather than those administered by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) because the former qualifications are accepted and valued by many leading universities and employers around the world.

