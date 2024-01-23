Only A Madman Still Believes Tshabangu's Justification For CCC Recalls - Chin'ono

This prompted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to declare that the five ZANU PF candidates for the respective wards “have been duly elected as members of the local authorities with effect from the 3rd of February 2024.”

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Chin’ono said those who still defend Tshabangu’s claim that he was resolving undemocratic issues in CCC need “to have their head examined at Ingutsheni”.

Ingutsheni Hospital is a healthcare institution located in Belmont East, Bulawayo and is the largest psychiatric hospital in Zimbabwe. Wrote Chin’ono:

Anyone who still thinks that Sengezo Tshabangu is resolving undemocratic issues in the main opposition CCC needs to have their head examined at Ingutsheni. Sengezo Tshabangu ILLEGALLY recalled 5 elected CCC councillors in these 5 wards, on account of so-called party impositions. He went to court to block genuine CCC representatives from contesting in the upcoming by-elections which he triggered with the help of ZANUPF and captured state institutions, and he did so without even having fielded any contestants. So essentially he gifted these 5 wards to ZANUPF, this is democracy being ripped apart right before the eyes of the whole world including the Commonwealth which the ZANU PF regime wants to join. How does anyone sane support this retrogressive political charlatan who is removing elected officials to benefit a corrupt ruling party that has torn the country’s right to political representation into pieces? Essentially Tshabangu has taken away the right for communities to have someone who speaks on their behalf. ZANU PF is happy because nobody will challenge its corrupt political rule as a representative of those communities.

However, self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo, has defended Tshabangu, in 2015, the then MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai failed to field candidates for the by-elections to fill vacancies that were created by his party after it had recalled several of its MPs.

Responding to Douglas Coltart who had suggested that Tshabangu was serving ZANU PF interests, Moyo said:

Come on. Is this a legal or political analysis? Whatever it is, it’s very lazy, if not just outright malicious. Whose interests did Morgan Tsvangirai serve when he recalled MPs in some 22 or so constituencies that caused the June 2015 by-elections, in which neither his MDC-T nor the PDP led by Hon Tendai Biti fielded candidates? ZANU PF romped to victory and took control of key constituencies in opposition strongholds like Bulawayo and Harare. Did you make the kind of noise you are making now, or that was ok because it was Tsvangirai gifting ZANU PF the constituencies in similar circumstances? Your politics are too self-righteous. To understand the source of your political challenges, you and your lot desperately need self-examination before pointing fingers elsewhere. Introspect and learn!

