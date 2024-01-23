Runaway Epworth Juvenile Sexually Exploited For US$1

It is alleged that on 07 January 2024, the minor was sent at around 6 PM by her mother to buy vegetables, and returned after 8 PM.

The mother disciplined the minor before she ran away from home.

Her mother tried to locate the minor in vain, and she eventually filed a missing person report to the police.

The court heard that Kaseke took advantage of the minor’s situation and convinced her to live with her.

Kaseke allegedly told the minor that she would stay at her house, and would get US$1 for every sexual encounter with a man.

On the same night, Kaseke allegedly took the minor to a nightclub, where she paid US$0.50 to a security guard at the gate and asked the minor to stay behind.

She allegedly returned with a certain man who went with the minor to a toilet and had sex once without her consent.

On 09 January, Kaseke took the minor to the same nightclub, where she brought two men to have sex with her.

It is alleged that the first man took the minor to the gate and raped her once before the other man also forced himself on her.

Kaseke was allegedly paid US$5 by the men each time they had sex with the minor.

The court heard that Kaseke took the minor to the club on several occasions and subjected her to sexual exploitation while she took the money.

Kaseke was arrested after the minor was identified by a sex worker who was aware that she had run away from home.

