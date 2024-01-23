Stolen ZESA Power Line Plunges Vumba Into Darkness

ZETDC also revealed that last year alone, a total of 1 569 cases of vandalism and theft were reported. Reads the statement:

ZETDC has taken note of the communication circulating on social media platforms relating to a fault that occurred in the Vumba area, which has affected a hotel and leisure business in that location. Areas affected by this fault include Vumba, Burma Valley, Fern Valley, and Zimunya.

The utility wishes to update the public on the extent of the fault as follows:

5km of 11kv line feeding the said area was stolen. The area experienced numerous faults caused by heavy rains where we had 12 poles that fell and required replacement.

There have been numerous efforts to resolve the issue. Whilst we had initiated our normal procurement process and were ready to restore supplies, there was another case of vandalism of a transformer in Vumba which led to the arrest of two men from Odzi and are now appearing before the criminal courts.

Accordingly, at the end of last week, the utility had managed to source the critical materials to re-power the affected areas back.

We have initiated the commencement of the works and a continuous wayleave clearance to help reduce damages due to faults, and customers are advised to expect restoration of service by mid-next week.

Vandalism has become a menace, and the utility is battling to keep up with the replacement of stolen power lines and transformers.

In 2023 alone, a total of 1 569 cases of vandalism and theft were reported, and of these cases, 172 arrests were made, and 33 cases were convicted. We urge all stakeholders to join forces to protect electrical infrastructure.

The utility would like to reiterate its support and commitment to providing power to all essential industries of the economy.

This is inclusive of the tourism and hospitality industry, where measures are in place to ensure that industry players always have power supply.

The inconvenience caused to these areas is sincerely regretted.