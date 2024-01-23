Tapuwa Kapini Eyes Full-time Career As A Football Coach

Kapini said that he comes from a soccer family which inspired him to take the sport seriously. He said:

I grew up around football; my brothers, all played. Itai who now works as a trainer at a Bulawayo gym and Noel Kapini who is currently the assistant coach of Yadah FC inspired me.

To be a goalkeeper it was Brenna Msiska, Tendai and Victor Mwanasanga who inspired me and they used to be my coaches back at junior level.

I started soccer at an early age as an infield player. I used to play right wing or midfield. I used to score a lot of goals with good techniques for free kicks.

I realised that I was also good between the goal posts; so I had to decide as to where to play.

I was scared to get kicked in-field so that’s why I had to opt to play as a goalkeeper.

Kapini said playing at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Egypt was the biggest highlight of his career. He said:

When you play at AFCON, everyone is watching around the world. Willard Katsande used to say that the number one team is your country. So, the moment you represent your country, you know your career is going somewhere. The match I will never forget is when we played Ghana in that tournament. I rubbed shoulders with players like Samuel Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Stephen Appiah while playing in what I can call the dream team which had the likes of Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwaru, George Mbwando, Wilfred Mugeyi and Alois Bunjira. I also had to compete for the jersey with Energy Murambadoro, Chenjerai Dube, Brito Gwere and Tendai Tanyanyiwa.

The veteran goalkeeper said there was a need to involve football legends in developing structures to improve the quality of football in the country. He said:

There are so many legends who played football that should be roped in the soccer clubs’ developing structures. Teams can do better in terms of looking after our legends, giving them jobs, whether as a manager in junior level or as a scout for the main team. Most people despise scouting but it is an essential part in football. A team cannot only rely on signing players that come for trials. These soccer legends, when they return to their clubs as scouts, know the culture of that team and what crop of players it needs therefore they can do a better job.

Kapini was born on 17 July 1984 and attended Kuwangira Primary School and Highfield High School, both in Harare.

He began his professional career at Highlanders FC (2001 – 2006), Silver Stars Polokwane, South Africa (2007), Platinum Stars Rustenburg, South Africa (2008 – 2011), Amazulu Durban, South Africa (2012 – 2015) Highlands Park football club, South Africa (2016 – Current).

A memorable moment from his illustrious career was when he scored two goals against CAPS United football club in a single match, with one of the goals scored directly from his 18-yard box.

