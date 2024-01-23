Tshabangu Fails To Field Candidates In Five Wards For 03 February By-elections

8 minutes ago Tue, 23 Jan 2024 08:37:43 GMT

Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general, did not field candidates in five wards for the 03 February 2023 by-elections.

This means ZANU PF has taken the wards, which were won by CCC in the August 2023 general elections, without a single ballot being cast.

Tshabangu recently obtained a High Court order barring the recalled candidates, who had been sponsored by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies, from running in the by-elections.

