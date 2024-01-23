ZIMSEC Gives Candidates 42 Days To Submit Results Queries

** Re-Marks: Request for remark should be submitted through and supported by the School Head where the candidate wrote examinations. The cost is US20 or the equivalent per subject. Request for remark should be made within 42 days of publication of results. ** M symbol denotes Missing mark. This is usually due to the absence of CALA marks which should be submitted by the school to ZIMSEC. If a candidate has this symbol they should go to the school and ask for a submission of results query to ZIMSEC and submit the appropriate CALA marks. This should be done within the 42-day window period Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v ** X symbol denotes absent- This can either be missing CALA mark or absence to one of the exams (component) which complete the Subject. A results query should be submitted by the school to ZIMSEC where the issue will be rectified after the school has submitted the missing information.

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the November 2023 Ordinary Level results on Monday.

The results for all candidates are available online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through their website: www.zimsec.co.zw.

They will be accessible on the ZIMSEC portal for only five days from 3 PM on Monday, 22 January.

Heads of examination centres were advised to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from ZIMSEC’s regional offices beginning yesterday.

ZIMSEC board chairperson Eddie Mwenje said that the percentage pass rate for female candidates was at 30.1 while that of males was at 29.06.

