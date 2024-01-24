Job Sikhala And Godfrey Sithole Found Guilty Of Public Violence Incitement

Sikhala and Sithole who are senior officials in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been in prison since 14 June 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence that erupted during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

They have been at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison without a trial and have been denied bail many times. Sikhala who has been a vocal advocate for justice, believes he is a political prisoner who is being punished for confronting the ruling ZANU PF party on numerous occasions. Despite facing numerous arrests, he has not been convicted.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono with whom he once shared a cell at Chikurubi, says the living conditions in Chikurubi Maximum Prison, where Sikhala is held, are dire. Chin’ono highlighted that there is a lack of running water, proper sanitation, and suitable food for the prisoners. He said international attention and pressure are needed to address these issues and ensure fair trials and respect for human rights. He urges Zimbabweans to stand with Sikhala’s family. Chin’ono also said the opposition political actors must find better strategies to ensure that all citizens are safe from political persecution, corrupt leadership, misuse of government organizations, exploitation of the nation’s resources, and stealing of public money.

Government authorities have previously stated that Sikhala’s ongoing detention is justified based on the crimes he is accused of committing. They insist that there is no interference from the executive branch in the judiciary’s handling of the case.

