South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, etc Interested In Adopting Our Examinations - ZIMSEC Chair

Cambridge is trying to extend its wings, its business as well for them and what is happening is now we have got schools, sometimes they have Cambridge and they may have ZIMSEC, I think that we are a national body and our aspects are to serve the Zimbabwean people.

We have had requests by regional countries wanting to write ZIMSEC, so that we offer examinations there. We have had requests even from people in the diaspora who are saying can you not offer these examinations externally?

This shows the level of playing field that happens in a democratic society, some people come in, like Oxford can set up their centre here just like what they are doing in other countries and Cambridge University can set up its centre here.

Prof Mwenje reassured that the number of candidates taking ZIMSEC examinations has not declined due to the presence of Cambridge examinations. The statistics show that the number of candidates has remained steady over the years, with around 250,000 to 264,000 students taking the exams. In 2023, the number exceeded 270,000. He highlighted the credibility of ZIMSEC examinations, stating that the results are appreciated worldwide. Mwenje added:

Our students leave here and they go to Harvard University, Oxford and other universities overseas which shows that Zimsec is internationally recognised.

The credibility of ZIMSEC examinations has been affected by the leakage of exam papers and other factors. People have expressed doubt about the exams because some students have consistently achieved high grades. They question whether the exams are leaked or if they truly test the important topics they should cover. However, defenders of the education system argue that the high grades might be due to the easy access to information nowadays, especially through online platforms. In the past, information was only in hard copies and some remotely located schools did not have enough resources to support all learners.

