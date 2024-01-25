Former MP Temba Mliswa Becomes Village Head, Vows To Bring Development

5 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jan 2024 10:50:49 GMT

Temba Mliswa, the former Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Norton Constituency, has announced that he has become a village head in Mliswa Village located in Shurugwi, Midlands Province. He expressed his excitement about taking on this role and promised to bring development to the village.

In a series of X posts seen by Pindula News, Mliswa said he is doing this to honour his father’s wishes of keeping the Mliswa family name and tradition alive. He emphasised that being a village head is not an elected position but a matter of family lineage. He said: