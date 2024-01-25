Nelson Chamisa Plans To Launch A New Citizens Movement After Quitting CCC

i. He stated that he will be launching a broad Citizens Movement in the near future whose form will be determined by the outcome of the consultations that will emerge with various stakeholders.

ii. He was adamant that Zimbabweans will always know who their genuine leaders are and will be able to see through the current regime’s machinations.

iii. He was both optimistic and defiant pertaining to the future. He made it clear that he does not fear the incumbent and expressed credulity at how brazen he has been in disenfranchising Zimbabweans and capturing state institutions while presiding over an economic, social and humanitarian catastrophe.

iv. Finally, he was clear that he was looking forward to working with those who are young at heart and with a modern perspective as opposed to political dinosaurs who have graced the local political scene for many years but no longer have anything of value to.

v. For the record, Chamisa was clear that Hwende, Biti, Mafume, Ncube and others had engaged in duplicitous behaviour and he had lacked the necessary trust and confidence to work with them for quite some time.

vi. He is now determined to build a fresh, strong, broad, democratic and formidable Citizens Movement straddling across party, religious and other considerations free from the encumbrances of the past and geared towards finally delivering the promise of the democratic movement!

