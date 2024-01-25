Nelson Chamisa's Departure From Opposition CCC Party Sparks Mixed Reactions On Social Media
Nelson Chamisa’s decision to leave the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, the largest opposition party in Zimbabwe, has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some people believe that this marks the end of Chamisa’s political career, while others have expressed their unwavering support for the former ICT minister. Chamisa announced on January 25, 2024, exactly two years after he announced the formation of the CCC.
In his statement seen by Pindula News, Chamisa explained that his departure was prompted by the infiltration of the party and the persecution the CCC faced from the ruling ZANU PF party and its supporters. He specifically mentioned the alleged electoral fraud that took place before, during, and after the August 2023 harmonised elections, as well as the recall of CCC officials by Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim Secretary General of the CCC.
Pedzisai Ruhanya, a Zimbabwean academic, journalist, and political commentator, questioned whether Tshabangu and his team would continue to use Chamisa’s image and face now that he had left the party due to infiltration by the regime. Previously, Tshabangu had declared that Chamisa’s face was the symbol of the CCC party, stating that Chamisa himself was not allowed to use his own face for political purposes.
Kudzai Mutisi, a supporter of the ruling ZANU PF party, suggested that the CCC MPs and Councilors who were not recalled by Tshabangu might not receive a warm reception from Chamisa if he forms a new party. Mutisi stated:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The CCC MPs & Councillors stampeding to pledge allegiance to Nelson Chamisa will be in a for rude awakening. As I said before, Chamisa is unforgiving. The fact that Tshabangu didn’t recall them automatically makes them enemies in Chamisa’s political lexicon.
Some social media users expressed doubts about Chamisa’s strategic move, suggesting that he should have had his MPs resign to trigger by-elections, regroup under the CCC with elected leadership and proper governance systems, and expel troublemakers. They expressed concern that Chamisa might end up forming new parties every year.
Stephen Chan, a Professor of World Politics at London University, raised questions about Chamisa’s ability to fight significant battles, especially complex ones. He said:
He is leaving the CCC. No news as yet of another new party, although many expect that. But it raises big questions about his ability to stay and fight big complex battles. Especially complex battles. If you’re President of Zimbabwe you can’t just up and leave Zimbabwe when the going gets complex and tough.
Others countered Chan’s remarks, stating that Chamisa had no choice in the matter. They questioned where and how he could fight, considering that the courts were perceived as being captured. They argued that Chamisa had two options: either stay in a party where decisions were made against his beliefs or leave. Some defended Chamisa’s decision, highlighting the challenges he faced and urging Chan to be more realistic. They reminded him of the brutal destruction of the CCC and the captured judiciary, suggesting that it was easy to criticise without experiencing the circumstances firsthand.
Others said wherever Chamisa goes, they will also go.