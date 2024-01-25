Social Media Detective Kedha Tafadzwa Chidawa Arrested For Theft

However, on January 2, 2023, detectives intercepted the vehicle while it was being driven by Kufakwemba’s son-in-law. Upon checking the registration, it was discovered that the vehicle had been fraudulently registered. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from South Africa and was impounded.

In another case, Chidawa allegedly received US$8,500 from Kufakwemba for the purchase of a Nissan Caravan but failed to deliver the vehicle. He then persuaded her to contribute more money so that he could obtain a Toyota Hilux for her, but he also didn’t follow through with the promise.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Chidawa has been remanded in custody until his bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday. The State is being represented by Anesu Chirenje.

Chidawa participated as a candidate for the ZANU PF party in the Warren Park Constituency during the August 2023 elections but was defeated by Shakespeare Hamauswa from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Tags

Leave a Comment