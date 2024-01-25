Social Media Detective Kedha Tafadzwa Chidawa Arrested For Theft
Tafadzwa Chidawa, also known as Detective Kedha on social media, has been arrested for theft. Detective Kedha gained popularity for his viral videos where he targeted and “arrested” thieves in Harare’s central business district (CBD).
Chidawa, a former police officer, appeared in court after being accused of stealing a car worth US$12,000 from South Africa and smuggling it into Zimbabwe. He is also facing two other pending fraud cases, H-Metro reported.
What happened?
The State alleges that Chidawa stole a Toyota Hilux double cab from South Africa in December 2022 and fraudulently registered it with a Zimbabwean license plate (AGE 6745). He then sold the vehicle to Melody Kufakwemba for US$12,000.
However, on January 2, 2023, detectives intercepted the vehicle while it was being driven by Kufakwemba’s son-in-law. Upon checking the registration, it was discovered that the vehicle had been fraudulently registered. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from South Africa and was impounded.
In another case, Chidawa allegedly received US$8,500 from Kufakwemba for the purchase of a Nissan Caravan but failed to deliver the vehicle. He then persuaded her to contribute more money so that he could obtain a Toyota Hilux for her, but he also didn’t follow through with the promise.
Chidawa has been remanded in custody until his bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday. The State is being represented by Anesu Chirenje.
Chidawa participated as a candidate for the ZANU PF party in the Warren Park Constituency during the August 2023 elections but was defeated by Shakespeare Hamauswa from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).