Zimbabwe Cricket Has Suspended Another National Player For Doping Violation

5 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jan 2024 09:17:25 GMT

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has suspended another national team player, Kevin Kasuza, after he tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test. ZiFM Stereo Sports anchor, Mike Madoda reported:

Zimbabwe Cricket has with immediate effect suspended another national team player, Kevin Kasuza, from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, after he tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test last week.

This follows the suspension of two other players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, for the same reason in December 2023. The suspensions prevent the players from participating in cricket activities until a disciplinary hearing takes place. The hearing will determine if they violated the anti-doping rules, and they will face disciplinary action accordingly.

