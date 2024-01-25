Zimbabwe Cricket Has Suspended Another National Player For Doping Violation
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has suspended another national team player, Kevin Kasuza, after he tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test. ZiFM Stereo Sports anchor, Mike Madoda reported:
Zimbabwe Cricket has with immediate effect suspended another national team player, Kevin Kasuza, from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, after he tested positive for a banned recreational drug during an in-house doping test last week.
This follows the suspension of two other players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, for the same reason in December 2023. The suspensions prevent the players from participating in cricket activities until a disciplinary hearing takes place. The hearing will determine if they violated the anti-doping rules, and they will face disciplinary action accordingly.
Recreational drugs are substances people use for pleasure or to alter their state of mind. Examples include marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, and heroin. These drugs can have various effects on the body and mind, such as creating feelings of euphoria or relaxation, altering perception and mood, and affecting cognitive function. However, they can be addictive and have harmful consequences, impacting physical and mental health, coordination, and judgment, and leading to risky behaviours.
In sports, recreational drugs are banned because they can provide unfair advantages or pose health and safety risks. They can enhance performance, mask pain or fatigue, and affect concentration and decision-making abilities. Athletes who use recreational drugs may face disqualification, loss of sponsorship, damage to their reputation, and even legal consequences.
