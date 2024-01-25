Zimbabwe Records 20,121 Suspected Cholera Cases
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe has provided an update on the cholera situation in the country. As of January 23, 2024, there have been 20,121 suspected cases of cholera, with 2,281 cases confirmed. Fortunately, 19,442 people have recovered from the disease, but there have been 71 confirmed deaths and 376 suspected deaths.
To combat the spread of cholera, the Minister of Health, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, mentioned several measures that are being taken. These include activating the Incident Management System, establishing 134 treatment camps and 33 Oral Rehydration Points across the country, deploying Rapid Response Teams for on-site treatment, implementing Operation Chenesa Harare, ensuring access to safe drinking water through drilling boreholes and distributing water treatment supplies, engaging with the community through information dissemination, procuring necessary medicines and supplies, and securing the Oral Cholera Vaccine, which will be administered in affected areas starting from January 29. Mombeshora said:
The vaccination campaign is expected to start from the 29th of January in [a] phased approach to the hot spots. This is because the doses are not enough to cover the whole country. And then roll on to the other affected districts as we receive more vaccines. The challenge is that there is a shortage of vaccine in the world because cholera is not in Zimbabwe alone. So, all other countries that have reported cholera are also getting the same vaccine from the same source. So, it’s now controlled by the WHO. Otherwise only the rich countries will wipe out the vaccines before others get them.Feedback
Observers believe that the cholera outbreak is caused by water shortages in some parts of the country, particularly in densely populated cities like Harare. They also attribute the outbreak to the failure of local authorities to maintain proper sewage systems and garbage collection. The situation remains a challenge, and efforts are ongoing to find a lasting solution to this waterborne disease.
To stop the spread of cholera, individuals can take several important steps. They should ensure access to clean drinking water by treating sources or providing bottled water. Improving sanitation practices, such as proper waste disposal and maintaining clean toilets, is crucial. Educating communities about regular handwashing and hygiene is vital. Administering the oral cholera vaccine, seeking prompt treatment, managing the environment, and actively participating in community efforts are also essential. By implementing these actions, individuals can play a significant role in preventing the spread of cholera and protecting their communities from this waterborne disease.
