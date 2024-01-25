Zimbabwe Records 20,121 Suspected Cholera Cases

7 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jan 2024 06:33:45 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe has provided an update on the cholera situation in the country. As of January 23, 2024, there have been 20,121 suspected cases of cholera, with 2,281 cases confirmed. Fortunately, 19,442 people have recovered from the disease, but there have been 71 confirmed deaths and 376 suspected deaths.

To combat the spread of cholera, the Minister of Health, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, mentioned several measures that are being taken. These include activating the Incident Management System, establishing 134 treatment camps and 33 Oral Rehydration Points across the country, deploying Rapid Response Teams for on-site treatment, implementing Operation Chenesa Harare, ensuring access to safe drinking water through drilling boreholes and distributing water treatment supplies, engaging with the community through information dissemination, procuring necessary medicines and supplies, and securing the Oral Cholera Vaccine, which will be administered in affected areas starting from January 29. Mombeshora said: