Dema Tollgate Relocation Commences

In an interview with The Herald on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the process of relocating the tollgate and constructing the state-of-the-art toll plaza has started. Said Mhona:

I am delighted to be standing before you this afternoon to demonstrate that we have got a listening President and you have heard from the community that this was now a problematic tollgate within the community and it was no longer serving its purpose. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v Once again because of the listening President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, he then assigned me to come and hear the concerns of the citizenry. And I am happy that as we speak we have started the process of relocating the tollgate and we are standing here at the place where we are going to construct the state-of-the-art toll plaza and we are doing this using our resources. I must commend the Second Republic where we are not just talking, but we are talking and implementing what we are talking about.

Mhona said his visit to Seke has nothing to do with the by-election set for 03 February. He said:

Yes, there is a by-election just in a few days to come, but this is not the idea behind of our coming. We are here because His Excellency is saying there is no place and no one who is going to be left behind and you have seen that we are moving across the country as the Ministry of Transport… We want to assure the people of Zimbabwe that we are not only going to look at the tollgate, but we are also going to rehabilitate Seke Road which passes through Hatfield. We are also going to be rehabilitating the Chitungwiza Road which comes from Mbudzi Interchange.

Besides Dema, Skyline, Lion’s Den, Umguza and Shamva tollgates are also set to be relocated while there are also plans to rehabilitate those near Norton, Esigodini, Mushagashi, Mupfurudzi and Colleen Bawn.

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) will fund the reconstruction, rehabilitation and relocation of the tollgates.

The Government recently relocated the tollgate along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road north, from between 19.5km and 20.5km from Harare city centre to between the 40km and 41km pegs on the highway.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment