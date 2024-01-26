Karenyi Kore Named Leader Of The Opposition In Parliament

The party subsequently issued a statement saying the CCC’s leadership structure would revert to the officials elected at the MDC Alliance congress in Gweru in May 2019, before the party rebranded to CCC on 24 January 2022.

Karenyi Kore was one of the MDC Alliance’s three vice presidents alongside Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

According to ZimLive, CCC has called a meeting of its standing committee on Sunday to appoint an acting leader to take over from Chamisa, with both Ncube and Biti expected to attend the meeting.

ZimLive reported a source as saying CCC was also seeking urgent talks with Tshabangu. Said the source:

One of his stated goals was that he wanted to return the party to constitutionalism and collective decision-making. The resolution to return to 2019 structures achieves that and given that he is the one that is now recognised by parliament and the courts as interim secretary general, we hope he will be happy to surrender the party back to its elected officials.

Meanwhile, several CCC MPs have taken to social media to show their loyalty to Chamisa and say they “stand with him.”

However, none of the MPs has resigned, but they will be expected to back their words with actions in the coming days.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment