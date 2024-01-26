ZESA Electricity Tariffs Effective 25 January 2024

6 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jan 2024 08:24:12 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has announced electricity tariffs effective 25 January 2024.

The new tariff adjustment comes hard on the heels of another tariff review effected by the power utility on 11 January this year.

It comes as the value of the Zimbabwe dollar continues to depreciate against other currencies in the country’s basket of multi-currencies.

