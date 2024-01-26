Zimbabwe Intensifies Crackdown On Starlink Traders

The company has reportedly been delivering the parcels to customers after the production of proof of payment at its headquarters in Harare CBD.

POTRAZ confiscated two customer receipts after being produced as proof of payment to collect parcels.

The company was reportedly found with items labelled with the customers’ names and Zimbabwean contact telephone numbers.

Machengete said the parcels were ordered from China and destined for delivery in Zimbabwe. He said:

Either customers come personally to collect, or the parcels are delivered to their doorstep.

Paperwork is set to be done on Monday in preparation for a court appearance. Because the parcels were far too many, we seized only 10 parcels which we took to ZRP Licence Inspectorate.

We also took their health licence, and on Monday they are required to produce all the company documents at the police station.

We are now planning to come up with our POTRAZ seal which we will use to seal such premises when they have too many parcels for us to confiscate.

These traders who were selling Starlink products broke the law and they were arrested and they will be prosecuted because they did something that is against the law.

If you bring Starlink equipment here, you have not been authorised by Potraz as per the law.

If you are found with it you will be arrested. Starlink or any other satellite company is allowed to operate in Zimbabwe provided they are licenced.

You need a licence to operate in the telecommunications sector and that is the law.

We are waiting for Starlink to submit the relevant information that is required by the regulator.