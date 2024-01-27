8 Learners, 2 School Drop-outs Arrested At Vuzu Party

6 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jan 2024 05:09:20 GMT

Police in Bulawayo arrested ten juveniles aged between 14 and 16 at a vuzu party at number 12 Browning Road, Bradfield, Hillside on Thursday.

Vuzu parties are gatherings where youths, mostly teenagers, engage in alcohol-drinking sprees, drug abuse and sex orgies.

The parties are common just before schools open or a week after closing.

