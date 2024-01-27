8 Learners, 2 School Drop-outs Arrested At Vuzu Party
Police in Bulawayo arrested ten juveniles aged between 14 and 16 at a vuzu party at number 12 Browning Road, Bradfield, Hillside on Thursday.
Vuzu parties are gatherings where youths, mostly teenagers, engage in alcohol-drinking sprees, drug abuse and sex orgies.
The parties are common just before schools open or a week after closing.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said some of the juveniles were smoking shisha which contained a substance that is now being investigated by CID Drugs and Narcotics. ZRP said:
The ZRP has arrested 10 juveniles aged between 14 years and 16 years at a vuzu party at number 12 Browning Road, Bradfield, Hillside, Bulawayo.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The majority of the juveniles are from two local schools while two are school drop-outs.
Some of them were smoking shisha which contains a substance which is now being verified by CID Drugs and Narcotics.
The Police is now engaging the parents and school authorities for the juveniles.
In November 2023, Police in Bulawayo appealed for a collective effort to eradicate Vuzu parties after a message surfaced on social media platforms mobilising children for a Vuzu party at Parklands Suburb.
Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Vuzu parties threaten the academic progress, physical well-being, and mental health of the children involved.
More: Pindula News