Bhozhongora Approaches Court To Recover Lobola Items From Ex-girlfriend
ZBC’s National FM presenter, Washington Marimira, popularly known as Bozhongora, has demanded money and groceries he spent on his ex-girlfriend, Nyasha Zenge.
Marimira has approached the Harare Civil Court seeking to recover money and groceries he spent on Zenge while preparing to pay lobola for her in December last year.
He also requested a protection order against Zenge claiming verbal and physical abuse.
According to H-Metro, Marimira claimed Zenge sent someone to kill him. He was quoted as saying:
I saw people whom she sent to attack me, but when they saw me they just said “It’s you.” She should return the groceries that I bought for Lobola and she should return the money that I spent hiring deco, photoshoot, dresses and catering for the function.
The radio presenter also asked the court to bar Zenge from visiting his workplace.
Zenge denied the allegations and claimed they were supposed to be married in December last year but this did not happen because she was ill.
She claimed it was Marimira abusing her verbally, saying he accused her of wasting his money by not following through with the wedding.
She said the threats of violence and death were all fictitious. Said Zenge:
The applicant has caused my arrest as he knows our legal system better than I do.
He now trolls me and follows me to public places and I can’t even go anywhere.
Regarding a breach of peace, I simply pray for a reciprocal order.
The magistrate granted reciprocal orders for both parties to maintain peace and stay away from each other.
More: Pindula News