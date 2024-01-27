Chamisa Seeks "Fresh Start" With New Party
Former CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, told AFP on Friday he will stay in politics and look to form a new political group.
Chamisa, who left the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Thursday, said he was ready for “a new thrust”.
Speaking in an interview with AFP in the garden of an office in Harare, Chamisa said:
I am definitely not quitting, because winners don’t quit. And quitters never win…
A break with the past is also a signal to the commencement of the future. We are saying enough is enough.
What we are is a new approach, a new way, a fresh start. We are building a big church.
Chamisa abandoned CCC, a party he helped form in 2022, saying it had been hijacked by the ruling ZANU PF party.
Dozens of CCC lawmakers have lost their seats since the general election held in August 2023.
An obscure political figure called Sengezo Tshabangu declared himself the CCC’s “interim secretary general” in October and started recalling the party’s MPs and councillors.
Analysts say Tshabangu wouldn’t have been able to recall elected representatives without the connivance of State institutions such as Parliament and the courts.
