Chamisa Seeks "Fresh Start" With New Party

7 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jan 2024 11:12:57 GMT

Former CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, told AFP on Friday he will stay in politics and look to form a new political group.

Chamisa, who left the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Thursday, said he was ready for “a new thrust”.

Speaking in an interview with AFP in the garden of an office in Harare, Chamisa said:

