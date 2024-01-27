"Forgotten" Globe And Phoenix Primary Learners Attend Lessons In The Open

UNICEF provided stronger tents which they are currently using but some of the tents were blown away by strong winds during heavy rains that pumelled the country when the 2024 First Term commenced.

As a result, infants from Grade Zero to Grade Four pupils have to share classes with their Russell counterparts on a hot sitting arrangement while Grade 5 to 7 learners use the tents.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

However, it is hard for children to concentrate under difficult conditions and this will most likely affect the pass rate.

Kuvimba Mining House which took over Globe and Phoenix, donated a piece of land for the construction of a new school but nothing has been done on the ground.

Acting Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Reason Machina said the shortage of resources is delaying progress. Said Machina:

As you know we launched a fundraising towards the construction of the school but we could only raise enough funds to hire a grader to clear the place. So far that is the only thing that has been done and we are stuck due to a shortage of resources. The Russell grounds are located on a lower terrain and if it rains it tends to flood. The tents are filled with water and it becomes impossible for learners to learn. We received seven tents from UNICEF, but three of them were affected by the heavy rains and they collapsed leaving six classes with nowhere to learn from. As we speak, a team from the Department of Public Works is on the ground trying to salvage what is left, but as that is happening, the children are in the open. That is how dire the situation is.

The school, which used to be owned by one of the oldest mines in the world Globe and Phoenix, was handed over to Government.

The challenges being faced by the learners shine the spotlight on the Government’s misplaced priorities.

The ZANU PF-led government is eager to spend millions of dollars on election campaigns, buying vehicles, party regalia and fresh chips for rally attendees, yet learners attend lessons in the open, ten months after their school was damaged.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment