Karenyi Kore "Unaware" Of Purported Appointment As Leader Of Opposition

3 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jan 2024 09:27:42 GMT

Member of Parliament for Chikanga Lynette Karenyi Kore has distanced herself from reports that she has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in parliament by CCC, replacing Amos Chibaya.

According to media reports on Friday, disputed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu named Karenyi Kore as the new leader of the opposition in parliament.

However, speaking to VOA Studio 7, Karenyi Kore said she knew nothing about the purported appointment. She said:

