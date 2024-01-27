Karenyi Kore "Unaware" Of Purported Appointment As Leader Of Opposition
Member of Parliament for Chikanga Lynette Karenyi Kore has distanced herself from reports that she has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in parliament by CCC, replacing Amos Chibaya.
According to media reports on Friday, disputed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu named Karenyi Kore as the new leader of the opposition in parliament.
However, speaking to VOA Studio 7, Karenyi Kore said she knew nothing about the purported appointment. She said:
I know nothing about that, I have seen social media posts claiming I have replaced [Nelson] Chamisa. How can I replace President Chamisa… as who?
On Thursday, Chamisa announced he was quitting CCC alleging that the party had been hijacked by the ruling ZANU PF party.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Some former MDC members, who preferred anonymity, subsequently issued a statement saying CCC’s leadership structure would revert to the officials elected at the MDC Alliance congress in Gweru in May 2019, before the party rebranded to CCC on 24 January 2022.
Karenyi Kore was one of the MDC Alliance’s three vice presidents alongside Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.
More: Pindula News