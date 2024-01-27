The Decision For Nelson Chamisa To Quit CCC Was A Rushed One - Eric Matinenga

I am unable to provide detailed facts which informed that advice.

Am sure there are people who are better able to do so, if they so wish.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In my view however, the decision (for Nelson Chamisa to quit CCC) was a rushed one.

There was need to consult and get the buy in of relevant critical stakeholders. Ideally, the citizenry should have been consulted, a consultation which could not be carried out in the limited suffocating circumstances.

There are certain stakeholders and issues which must be addressed now if they were not addressed at the time the decision to remove oneself from CCC.

Parliament sits on Monday, there is time before Monday for Nelson Chamisa to meet the true CCC members, interrogate issues in a no-holds-barred manner and come to a common way forward.

I am aware that certain MPs have indicated their respective courses of action.

My suggestion is that all MPs and Senators address a joint letter to the Speaker of Parliament and President of the Senate dissociating themselves from the fictitious Sengezo Tshabangu CCC and identifying their leader of the house.

Chamisa must do a supporting letter and dare Tshabangu to recall the MPs.

If recalled, they should not contest the recalls.

There are cases before the courts challenging recalls in one way or the other.

Instructions must be withdrawn so that they are not argued when called. The by-elections on 3 February must be forgotten.

However, Peter Gift Mutasa, former President of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, disagreed with the joint approach, stating that Chamisa had given each member the freedom to choose their stance. Ibbo D Mandaza, an academic, supported Matinenga’s views. Some argued that Chamisa’s decision was influenced by the challenging political environment he faced.

Some CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) have since announced their withdrawal from Parliament and pledged to support Nelson Chamisa who is expected to launch a new political party.

Tags

Leave a Comment