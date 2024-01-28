I Will Not Quit Parliament - Tsvangirai

On Thursday, Chamisa abruptly resigned from CCC, causing widespread confusion and panic within the rank and file of the party.

In a 13-page statement addressed to the people of Zimbabwe, Chamisa said CCC has been “infiltrated, contaminated and bastardised” by ZANU PF and its political proxies.

CCC MPs have been subjected to immense pressure on social to resign in solidarity with Chamisa but only a minority has suggested they will tender resignations.

Harare East legislator Rusty Markham, Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzai Mahere, Harare Youth Quota MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore, Hwange Central MP, Daniel Molokele, and Masvingo Urban MP, Martin Mureri are some of the CCC who have publicly backed Chamisa.

Marondera Central MP, Caston Matewu said he was not resigning from Parliament, while Hatcliffe legislator Agency Gumbo said he will consult his constituents.

Chamisa walked away from CCC after Sengezo Tshabangu, who was virtually unknown to opposition voters before October 2023, recalled the party’s MPs, senators and councillors.

Analysts say Tshabangu’s subterfuge wouldn’t have succeeded without support from the executive, Parliament and the judiciary, as well as ZANU PF.

