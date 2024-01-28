I Will Not Quit Parliament - Tsvangirai
Richard Tsvangirai, who is the MP for Norton and a son of the late MDC founding president, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, said his constituents have resolved to support former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and that elected representatives should remain in Parliament and Council.
Tsvangirai said he met Norton residents this Sunday to deliberate on Chamisa’s resignation from CCC where it was resolved that he should remain in Parliament as he was doing “a great job”. Tsvangirai posted on X:
Today, we met as Norton residents to deliberate on the resignation of Adv. Nelson Chamisa from CCC. The residents have agreed to stand with Adv. Nelson Chamisa. However, Norton agreed that their deployees, the MP and the Councillors, are doing a great job and should remain in Parliament and Council and continue executing their constitutional mandate while waiting for Adv. Nelson Chamisa to announce the next step, as he promised in his statement.Feedback
On Thursday, Chamisa abruptly resigned from CCC, causing widespread confusion and panic within the rank and file of the party.
In a 13-page statement addressed to the people of Zimbabwe, Chamisa said CCC has been “infiltrated, contaminated and bastardised” by ZANU PF and its political proxies.
CCC MPs have been subjected to immense pressure on social to resign in solidarity with Chamisa but only a minority has suggested they will tender resignations.
Harare East legislator Rusty Markham, Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzai Mahere, Harare Youth Quota MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore, Hwange Central MP, Daniel Molokele, and Masvingo Urban MP, Martin Mureri are some of the CCC who have publicly backed Chamisa.
Marondera Central MP, Caston Matewu said he was not resigning from Parliament, while Hatcliffe legislator Agency Gumbo said he will consult his constituents.
Chamisa walked away from CCC after Sengezo Tshabangu, who was virtually unknown to opposition voters before October 2023, recalled the party’s MPs, senators and councillors.
Analysts say Tshabangu’s subterfuge wouldn’t have succeeded without support from the executive, Parliament and the judiciary, as well as ZANU PF.
