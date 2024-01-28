Man (59) Accused Of Raping A One Year Old Baby

As she was changing her nappies, she found semen on the baby’s private parts. Said Insp Ncube:

Inquiries were made with the sister (14) who stated that the suspect usually comes to help them in the homestead, he came and took the baby for 30 minutes before bringing her back. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Thebe was apprehended by police after a case was opened at Hillside Police Station.

Although the motive for the heinous crime has not been established, reports indicate that there are men who rape children for ritual purposes.

Early this year, a 16-year-old girl from Beitbridge claimed that her father raped her several times for ritual purposes.

The teenager told a magistrate that when she informed her stepmother about the abuse, she said it was a ritual so that he would have money.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment