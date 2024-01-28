Premier Soccer League Club Bosses Meet Ahead Of 2024 Season

PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare shed light on the purpose of the meeting during an interview with The Sunday News. She said:

So, the workshop was for all the PSL clubs including the recently promoted teams. It was more like an induction for the newly promoted teams.

We have clubs that were already in the league to emphasise areas that we are supposed to look at and work on in the upcoming season.

So we looked at it as a review of the challenges and highlights of the 2023 season as well as the areas we need to work on to continue to improve our brand.

We touched on issues to do with marketing and fan engagement because it is important to make sure fans are involved. We also looked at issues to do with club licensing.

We have realised that most of our problems emanate from us not fully implementing it. Our clubs need to have offices and proper junior structures.

Clubs need to run as professional businesses so that clubs can attract sponsors so that clubs are well developed.