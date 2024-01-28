Three Notorious Bogus Cops Arrested In Mutare

7 minutes ago Sun, 28 Jan 2024 07:56:52 GMT

Three men suspected to be con artists who were impersonating police officers were arrested by police detectives on Saturday in Mutare Central Business District.

The Manica Post reported eyewitnesses as saying police detectives swooped on the trio after having monitored their movements and trekked them.

The bogus cops were reportedly yanked out of their vehicle in a car park near Mukuru money transfer’s city branch and put in their handcuffs before being taken away.

Feedback