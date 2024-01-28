ZACC Arrests Lawyer Chawaona Wilbroad Kanoti

5 minutes ago Sun, 28 Jan 2024 12:35:22 GMT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested lawyer Chawaona Wilbroad Kanoti on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Defeating or obstructing the course of justice refers to any action taken to interfere with or hinder the administration of justice, such as tampering with evidence, bribing witnesses, or falsifying information.

In a statement, ZACC said in December 2023, Kanoti wrote to the Law Society of Zimbabwe, NPA and ZACC claiming that ZACC investigators attempted to bribe a state witness.

Feedback