ZACC Arrests Lawyer Chawaona Wilbroad Kanoti
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested lawyer Chawaona Wilbroad Kanoti on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
Defeating or obstructing the course of justice refers to any action taken to interfere with or hinder the administration of justice, such as tampering with evidence, bribing witnesses, or falsifying information.
In a statement, ZACC said in December 2023, Kanoti wrote to the Law Society of Zimbabwe, NPA and ZACC claiming that ZACC investigators attempted to bribe a state witness.
According to ZACC, Kanoti claimed that investigators attempted to bribe Shorai Mupunga who is a State witness in the case against Linda Kovi.
Kovi is Kanoti’s client, who is facing charges of fraudulently obtaining a Council for Legal Education Certificate. ZACC:
Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission arrested lawyer Chawaona Wilbroad Kanoti on allegations of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
Allegations against Kanoti are that on 18 December 2023, he wrote to the Law Society of Zimbabwe, National Prosecuting Authority and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission claiming that ZACC investigators attempted to bribe Shorai Mupunga who is a State witness in the case against Linda Kovi, by offering her USD1 500.00 to induce her to falsely incriminate his client.
Kanoti is Kovi’s lawyer in a case where she (Kovi) is facing charges of fraudulently obtaining a Council for Legal Education Certificate, which she subsequently used to be admitted as a legal Practitioner.
He also alleged that ZACC was manipulating the Law Society of Zimbabwe to decline to issue a practising certificate to Kovi for the year 2024 to extort a confession.
Kanoti appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi and was remanded out of custody on US$200 bail.
