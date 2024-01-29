CCC Spokesperson Dismisses Statement On Leadership Change Amidst Chamisa's Resignation

CCC decisions are taken by its supreme decision-making body; the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) assisted by Provincial Taskforces and District Clusters.

CCC deployees in parliament and local authorities, activists, members, local leaders, supporters and members of the public are urged to remain patient until formal communication regarding the way forward is made and confirmed to be authentic.

Kindly disregard any statement purpoting to be from CCC which does not appear on the official social media handles of the party.

The statement being dismissed was circulated following Chamisa’s departure from the main opposition party in Zimbabwe. The statement attributed to CCC’s Communications Department read in part:

Today, 24th January 2024, Advocate Nelson Chamisa issued a statement whose essence was that he had ceased to be the President of the Citizens Coalition for Change party. Following President Chamisa’s statement, the Party Leadership elected at the Gweru Congress convened an emergency meeting to consider both the contents of President Chamisa’s statement and its immediate implications. It is important to remember that, President Chamisa was elected unopposed at the Gweru National Congress in May 2019. His leadership and Presidency of the party have never been in dispute or contestation. Until his today’s statement, he was the undisputed President of the party. The Party leadership resolved that power and authority will collectively reside in the national leadership elected at the Gweru National Congress. The Leadership further reaffirmed the authority of National, Provincial, District, Ward and Branch Executive committees elected leading to the May 2019 Gweru Congress. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament. The leadership also resolved to lead a process to engage President Chamisa in a deliberate and determined manner in an effort to resolve some issues raised by Advocate Nelson Chamisa in his statement. The Leadership further resolved that another leadership meeting will be convened as a matter of urgency and further announcements will be made after that meeting. It is important that all party deployees in various positions of responsibility must continue executing their mandates whilst the leadership seeks ways to resolve the current issues. The general membership of the party is also called upon to jealously guard and defend the unity and cohesion of the party, and to do all that will enhance the standing of the party.

Chamisa left the party alleging infiltration by the ruling ZANU PF party following the recall of CCC Members of Parliament and councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, the party’s disputed interim Secretary General. Chamisa’s departure has created uncertainty within the party, with some elected officials resigning from their positions to follow him. However, others have chosen to remain in office, stating that they are waiting to see Chamisa’s plans and that their constituents still need them. Chamisa, a former ICT minister, is reportedly considering forming a social or political movement without traditional party structures.

