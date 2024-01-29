Fadzayi Mahere Officially Resigns From Parliament Amidst CCC Leadership Crisis

Fadzayi Mahere

Last week, Mahere announced her decision to resign from parliament after the party leader, Nelson Chamisa, left the CCC, alleging infiltration and sabotage by the ruling party, ZANU PF, and its allies in the CCC. In her announcement, which was previously published by Pindula News, Mahere expressed her unwillingness to be associated with individuals who had aligned “with a corrupt dictatorship.” She wrote to the Mount Pleasant Constituency:

You chose me to represent you on a platform of values which are no longer at the heart of the CCC. I cannot remain a representative of a party whose leadership is unknown to me and whose motives and values remain opaque. I would be failing you if I held onto a position that will no longer serve the best interests of our community.

The CCC that I joined is not the CCC that we have left today. I cannot in good conscience be aligned to individuals who have caused unimaginable harm to the people by aligning themselves with a corrupt dictatorship.

I also cannot partner with persons who are willing to undo the will of the people and hand over seats that citizens stood in line for hours to vote for just to score cheap political points. This is not who I am or who I aspire to be.

The struggle for a democratic society should never be sacrificed at the altar of expediency. I remain committed to the cause of a better Zimbabwe. This is not an end but merely a line in the sand.