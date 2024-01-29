Fadzayi Mahere Officially Resigns From Parliament Amidst CCC Leadership Crisis
Fadzayi Mahere, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party in the Mount Pleasant constituency, has officially resigned from parliament. In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, dated January 29, 2024, Mahere did not provide a specific reason for her resignation. In a letter seen by Pindula News, Mahere simply states her intention to resign in accordance with section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Read the letter in part:
RE: RESIGNATION FROM PARLIAMENT
Dear Sir
- I confirm that I was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant Constituency on the 7th of September 2023 under the Citizens’ Coalition for Change political party.
- I hereby tender written notice of my resignation from Parliament with immediate effect in accordance with section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
Yours faithfullyFeedback
Fadzayi Mahere
Last week, Mahere announced her decision to resign from parliament after the party leader, Nelson Chamisa, left the CCC, alleging infiltration and sabotage by the ruling party, ZANU PF, and its allies in the CCC. In her announcement, which was previously published by Pindula News, Mahere expressed her unwillingness to be associated with individuals who had aligned “with a corrupt dictatorship.” She wrote to the Mount Pleasant Constituency:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
You chose me to represent you on a platform of values which are no longer at the heart of the CCC. I cannot remain a representative of a party whose leadership is unknown to me and whose motives and values remain opaque. I would be failing you if I held onto a position that will no longer serve the best interests of our community.
The CCC that I joined is not the CCC that we have left today. I cannot in good conscience be aligned to individuals who have caused unimaginable harm to the people by aligning themselves with a corrupt dictatorship.
I also cannot partner with persons who are willing to undo the will of the people and hand over seats that citizens stood in line for hours to vote for just to score cheap political points. This is not who I am or who I aspire to be.
The struggle for a democratic society should never be sacrificed at the altar of expediency. I remain committed to the cause of a better Zimbabwe. This is not an end but merely a line in the sand.
While Mahere has taken a decisive step in resigning, other MPs within the CCC have indicated that they will consult their respective constituencies before making a decision. These include Agency Gumbo (Hatcliffe), Caston Matewu (Marondera Central) and Richard Tsvangirai (Norton). The CCC parliamentary caucus is expected to convene this week to discuss the situation arising from the disputed recalls of MPs, councillors, and mayors by Sengezo Tshabangu, the CCC’s disputed secretary-general.
More Pindula News
Tags
3 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals