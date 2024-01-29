Leadership Crisis: CCC Officials Meet To Address Chamisa's Departure, Set To Announce Replacement
Senior officials of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) held a meeting on Sunday 28 January 2024 to address the leadership crisis that has worsened since the departure of Nelson Chamisa, the former leader. According to NewsDay, the party is set to announce Chamisa’s replacement on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. During the crisis meeting, Nqobizitha Mlilo was appointed as the new party spokesperson, with Caston Matewu and Discent Bajila as his deputies.
- Nelson Chamisa Won’t Form A New Political Party After Leaving CCC
- Chamisa: I No Longer Have Anything To Do With CCC
Chamisa left the main opposition in Zimbabwe, alleging that the party had been infiltrated and hijacked by the ruling ZANU PF and its allies within the CCC. Some CCC Members of Parliament and councillors have also left in support of Chamisa, who is reportedly establishing a new political group.
Rumours and more rumours
Karenyi Kore, Tendai Biti, and Welshman Ncube are considered the top contenders for the leadership position in the CCC. They were all elected as VPs by the Gweru Congress of 2019.
Meanwhile, there are reports that the party’s disputed interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has reactivated the 2019 MDC Gweru Congress structures. However, Promise Mkwananzi, who has been the party’s spokesperson since August 2023, dismissed these reports and stated that the party would provide an official announcement.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Additionally, an unverified letter suggests that the party has decided to appoint Mkwananzi as the acting president until an elective congress is held within the CCC. The letter read:
RE: NOTIFICATION OF ACTING PRESIDENT AND CHANNEL OF CORRESPONDENCE
Following the resignation of our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa, this letter serves to notify you that the party has resolved that party spokesperson Mr Promise Mkwananzi takes charge of the party on an acting capacity until the conduction of congress in due course. This is a position agreed to by all key organs of the party. Accordingly, your esteemed offices are kindly requested to make all correspondence with and from the party through Mr Promise Mkwananzi. Looking forward to a cordial working relationship.
Yours faithfully
Promise Mkwananzi
National Spokesperson & A/President“
Mkwananzi has not dissociated himself from the letter.
Former Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo commented on the situation, stating that the circus surrounding Mkwananzi’s claim as Chamisa’s successor reflects more on Chamisa himself and his attempts to create political distractions. Mkwananzi is known to be a close and trusted ally of Chamisa. He previously held the position of President of the Zimbabwe National Student Union (ZINASU) from 2006 to 2007. However, during his time as a student leader, Mkwananzi was expelled from the University of Zimbabwe. Mkwananzi greatly admires Nelson Chamisa whom he idolises.