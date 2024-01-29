Mali, Niger And Burkina Faso Withdraw From ECOWAS, Cite Concerns Of Threat And Sanctions

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

ECOWAS, formed in 1975 to promote economic integration in member states, has faced challenges in recent years, including coups and the dissatisfaction of citizens who feel they have not benefited from the region’s natural resources. The bloc has suspended the three countries involved in military power grabs and imposed sanctions on Niger and Mali. The governments of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have pledged to address the rise of armed groups within their countries and have formed an alliance called the “Alliance of Sahel States.” They have also severed military ties with France, the former colonial power in the region.

The withdrawal of French troops and the imposition of economic sanctions on already fragile economies have raised concerns that armed groups could spread further south towards more stable coastal countries like Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast. In the first half of 2023 alone, West Africa experienced over 1,800 attacks, resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths and severe humanitarian consequences.

