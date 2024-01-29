Zimbabwe's Environment Minister Accused Of Abandoning Family For New Partner

7 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jan 2024 11:13:45 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Environment Minister and ZANU PF Matabeleland South chairman, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has been accused of leaving his family and moving in with a new partner. He allegedly met the young woman while she was doing an attachment at the tourism ministry. Ndlovu’s family currently resides in Montgomery, Bulawayo.

According to ZimLive, police officers who were guarding the family home were withdrawn in December, possibly on Ndlovu’s instructions. Ministers are typically provided security for two properties, their official house in Harare and another property of their choice. It is alleged that Ndlovu now stays with his new partner in Harare, at a new house he received from the government. His wife and two daughters are said to have been left behind in Bulawayo.

The minister’s new partner has been identified as Precious Vimbai Matsinde, who reportedly has a child with him. An anonymous source spoke to ZimLive:

