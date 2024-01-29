Zimbabwe's Environment Minister Accused Of Abandoning Family For New Partner
Zimbabwe’s Environment Minister and ZANU PF Matabeleland South chairman, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has been accused of leaving his family and moving in with a new partner. He allegedly met the young woman while she was doing an attachment at the tourism ministry. Ndlovu’s family currently resides in Montgomery, Bulawayo.
According to ZimLive, police officers who were guarding the family home were withdrawn in December, possibly on Ndlovu’s instructions. Ministers are typically provided security for two properties, their official house in Harare and another property of their choice. It is alleged that Ndlovu now stays with his new partner in Harare, at a new house he received from the government. His wife and two daughters are said to have been left behind in Bulawayo.
The minister’s new partner has been identified as Precious Vimbai Matsinde, who reportedly has a child with him. An anonymous source spoke to ZimLive:
He now stays with his lover in Harare, at the new house he recently received from the government. He has abandoned his family in Bulawayo.
She was a student on attachment at the tourism ministry while he was still minister there and they immediately hit it off. She was there barely two months, because she arrived at the end of her industrial attachment period.
Ndlovu has been married to his wife for over 15 years.
When approached for comment, the minister dismissed the allegations, suggesting the reporter had better things to do. Ndlovu’s wife declined to comment and directed inquiries to the people involved. Matsinde did not respond to questions.