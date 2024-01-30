Concerns Mount As Zimbabwe's Real Estate Investments Soar Amid Rising Inflation

If the real estate market experiences negative developments or downturns, it could have a significant impact on these institutions and the overall economy. Therefore, there is a need for a more balanced approach to investment that includes diversification to mitigate sector-wide risks.

The Zimbabwean economy is projected to grow by 5.5% in 2023, mainly driven by the agriculture sector. However, the contribution of agriculture to GDP is expected to decline in 2024 due to the forecasted El Nino-induced drought. Recent rains across the country have shown some improvement, but there are still concerns regarding the impact on grain production. Maize imports may be necessary to meet demand, leading to a potential shrinkage of the current account balance. Falling international commodity prices, particularly for platinum group metals (PGMs), also pose a threat to the country’s growth prospects. However, the outlook for gold, a significant mineral export, remains positive.

Economic growth for 2024 and 2025 is expected to be around 5%, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MoFED), while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts lower growth rates. The projected turbulent agricultural season and the moderation of hard commodity prices may lead to lower liquidity and impact consumer demand. The manufacturing sector is also expected to slow down due to limited inputs from agriculture and a credit crunch. However, improvements in electricity supply and continued investments are expected to support capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector.

Key risks to the country’s economy include local currency depreciation and inflation, as the inflation rate closed at 26.52% in 2023, and the local currency has depreciated by 32.94% in 2024 so far.

