Ministry Of Transport Official In Court For Fraud Involving USD1 Million

The Government through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development embarked on a project to construct a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi roundabout. The government put in place a fund to compensate the property owners affected by this project. One of the properties affected belonged to Geoffrey Bannister and he holds a title deed to that effect. When compensation was due to be paid for the property the accused person allegedly connived with Levy Idana who is still at large and other individuals who are yet to be accounted for, to forge an agreement of sale using an old Title Deed in John Maloney’s name, predecessor in title to Geoffrey Bannister. In so doing the accused persons intended to create the impression that the property had been sold to Levy Idana and Levy Idana was now the one due to be compensated.

The fraudulent agreement of sale and the old title deed were submitted to the accused person who in turn fast-tracked the paperwork for payment of the compensation. Levy Idana received USD100 000 on the r and another USD100 000 on the 28th of December 2023 from treasury. As a result of the accused person’s alleged actions the Ministry of Transport suffered an actual prejudice of USD200 000 and a potential prejudice of USD803 417.

The accused person will appear in court on the 30th of January 2024 for bail application.

