PICTURES: CCC Offices In Bulawayo Painted Blue

The offices of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, have been painted blue, according to CITE. The blue colour is associated with Nelson Chamisa, who recently resigned from the CCC. Chamisa expressed concerns about the infiltration and takeover of the party by the ruling ZANU PF party and its allies within the CCC. See the pictures below.

On his socials, Chamisa has been seen replacing the colour yellow, the CCC’s official colour, with the colour blue. This has led some people to speculate that Chamisa intends to form a new political party that uses blue as its main colour.

