PICTURES: CCC Offices In Bulawayo Painted Blue
The offices of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, have been painted blue, according to CITE. The blue colour is associated with Nelson Chamisa, who recently resigned from the CCC. Chamisa expressed concerns about the infiltration and takeover of the party by the ruling ZANU PF party and its allies within the CCC. See the pictures below.
On his socials, Chamisa has been seen replacing the colour yellow, the CCC’s official colour, with the colour blue. This has led some people to speculate that Chamisa intends to form a new political party that uses blue as its main colour.
In addition to the office change, several CCC officials aligned with Chamisa have also changed their social media profile pictures from yellow to blue to show their support for him.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Meanwhile, CCC youths are gathered at the party offices in Bulawayo, chanting, while waiting to be addressed.