ANC Resolves To Suspend Zuma, Mbeki Criticises His Successor
Former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, criticised his successor, Jacob Zuma, at the African National Congress (ANC) party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla (meeting). Mbeki spoke at the ANC’s elections commission after the National Executive Committee decided to suspend Zuma for violating the party’s constitution, SABC News reported.
Mbeki referred to Zuma’s tenure as Head of State and party President as counter-revolutionary years that brought failure and disaster to the ANC. He specifically mentioned the deliberate attempt to undermine the South African Revenue Services (SARS) during Zuma’s ten-year term. Mbeki accused Zuma of being involved in the capture and takeover of SARS and later Eskom. He said:
It is counter-revolution that produced failure and disaster for the ANC.Feedback
He (Zuma) was directly involved in capturing and taking over SARS and subsequently Eskom.
He took over the process of destruction, him and Tom Moyane aggressively so.
According to Mbeki, Zuma’s actions significantly contributed to the negative narrative surrounding the ANC government today. He contrasted the period between 1994 and 2007, when the country’s economy was performing well, with the dramatic changes that occurred from 2008 onwards.
Many people were curious to see where Mbeki would align himself after Zuma publicly announced that he would not campaign for the ANC in the upcoming elections. Instead, Zuma stated that he would vote for the uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party, which is registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Zuma expressed his disappointment with the current state of the ANC, claiming that it has deviated from the party he joined 64 years ago. Despite his criticism, Zuma emphasised that he would always consider himself a member of the ANC.
Observers initially speculated that Mbeki would support Zuma, potentially leading to the downfall of the ANC. However, Mbeki’s scathing remarks against Zuma and his actions indicate that he does not align with his predecessor’s views. The ANC, facing internal divisions and criticism, is now navigating the challenging political landscape in preparation for the upcoming elections.
