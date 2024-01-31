ANC Resolves To Suspend Zuma, Mbeki Criticises His Successor

He (Zuma) was directly involved in capturing and taking over SARS and subsequently Eskom.

He took over the process of destruction, him and Tom Moyane aggressively so.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

According to Mbeki, Zuma’s actions significantly contributed to the negative narrative surrounding the ANC government today. He contrasted the period between 1994 and 2007, when the country’s economy was performing well, with the dramatic changes that occurred from 2008 onwards.

Many people were curious to see where Mbeki would align himself after Zuma publicly announced that he would not campaign for the ANC in the upcoming elections. Instead, Zuma stated that he would vote for the uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party, which is registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Zuma expressed his disappointment with the current state of the ANC, claiming that it has deviated from the party he joined 64 years ago. Despite his criticism, Zuma emphasised that he would always consider himself a member of the ANC.

Observers initially speculated that Mbeki would support Zuma, potentially leading to the downfall of the ANC. However, Mbeki’s scathing remarks against Zuma and his actions indicate that he does not align with his predecessor’s views. The ANC, facing internal divisions and criticism, is now navigating the challenging political landscape in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Tags

Leave a Comment