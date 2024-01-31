Baker's Inn Has Reduced Bread Price Effective Immediately

This move by Baker’s Inn resonates deeply with consumers facing economic hardship. Recognising this struggle, Baker’s Inn has chosen to be more than just a bakery, it has become a champion for Zimbabwean families. This is not the first time the company has stepped up to the plate. In 2023, they initiated a similar price reduction, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to supporting their customers during tough times.

Baker’s Inn wants to encourage companies to prioritise the needs of their communities. They believe that compassion and collaboration are essential in overcoming challenges, especially during times of hardship.

