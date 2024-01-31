Job Sikhala Engages Ali Family For Burial Of Slain CCC Activist

3 minutes ago Wed, 31 Jan 2024 17:36:53 GMT

Job Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament for the Zengeza West constituency, has said he is working with the Ali family to ensure a prompt burial for Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist who was killed in 2022. Sikhala is the family’s lawyer, and they had decided not to bury Ali until Sikhala was released from prison. Sikhala had been imprisoned for inciting violence which erupted in Nyatsime during Ali’s funeral but was recently released when his sentence was suspended. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Sikhala says it is important to bring closure to the case. He said:

It’s sad that Moreblessing Ali is still not buried since my arrest. This issue needs to come to closure. I am engaging my clients, the Ali family, to make arrangements for her burial as soon as possible.

Ali was murdered by a man named Pius Mukandi, also known as Pius Jamba. He has been found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison. The exact reason for the murder is unknown, but the opposition party CCC claims that Ali was killed for opposing the ruling ZANU PF party.

