Donkey Meat Rumours: Residents Urged To Buy Meat From Reputable Butcheries

Donkey meat is allegedly being sold to unsuspecting locals who reside in new stands in Cowdray Park.

In an interview with CITE’s Senzeni Ncube, Ward 5 Councillor Ashton Mhlanga said although he has not received official complaints from the residents, he is aware of the social media reports. Said Mhlanga:

I have heard the issue from social media but I have not received official reports from the residents. But my advice to residents in Cowdray Park is that they should buy meat from reputable licensed butcheries. We have many reputable butcheries here. There is one at a shopping centre at Caravan, another one at Athens and another one located at the terminus. Residents should buy their meat there so that they are not in danger of eating donkey meat.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube also confirmed to CITE that police were aware of the reports from social media. He said:

We have not yet received a report that there is donkey meat being sold, but we are seeing it from social media. People should buy meat from reputable butcheries. Buying meat from street hawkers is a crime and the residents will end up consuming meat that died on its own without them having slaughtered it as per their culture. We are appealing to the members of the public to listen to the word of advice from the police and city health that only licensed butcheries dealing with meat and having certificates should be used for consumption. We are saying no to meat sold in buckets by people on foot.

Donkey meat is not a common food item in Zimbabwe even though it is a nutritious food that is rich in protein, iron, calcium, and phosphorous.

Donkey meat is considered a delicacy in some cultures and is consumed in many countries around the world, and in some regions, the meat is believed to have medicinal properties and is used to treat various ailments.

