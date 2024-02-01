GMB Left With Four Month Supply Of Grain

The available maize and traditional grains at GMB are primarily targeted to benefit the vulnerable households under social welfare.

As for grain stocks, we are left with approximately four months’ supply. The GMB will import to augment the available stocks targeting vulnerable households.

He said private players have imported more than 300 000mt of maize and 136 000mt of wheat over the past ten months. Said Guta:

Grain processors have also been allowed to import grain for processing such that a total of 310 000mt of maize and 136 000mt of wheat were imported into the country from 1 April 2023 to date. GMB only managed to sell the following quantities of grain to processors during the period 1 April 2023 to date: 155 000mt maize, traditional grains 10 800mt and 32 500mt of wheat. In the event of unforeseen circumstances affecting grain production such as adverse weather conditions or crop diseases, contingency measures are in place to mitigate any potential shortages and ensure food security.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a prolonged drought which has been attributed to El Nino.

The 2023/24 summer cropping season has been poor due to late and erratic rains coupled with an acute shortage of fertiliser in the country.

