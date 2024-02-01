Govt Reimposes Duty On Basic Grocery Items

10 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 07:48:30 GMT

The Government has reimposed duty on cooking oil, maize meal, milk, sugar, rice, flour, salt, bath soap, washing soap, washing powder, toothpaste and petroleum jelly imports.

In May 2023, the Government allowed the importation of the aforementioned products duty-free in response to shortages and rapid price changes as suppliers resorted to forward pricing.

The repeal of the duty-free status was gazetted on Wednesday, 31 January, by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube in Customs and Excise (Suspension) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 272) published in Statutory Instrument 10A of 2024. Reads the SI:

