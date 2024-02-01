High Court Orders Harare Polytechnic To Accept Zimbabwe Dollar Payments

5 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 04:26:11 GMT

High Court judge Justice Gladys Mhuri has ordered Harare Polytechnic College to stop demanding payment of tuition and other levies exclusively in United States dollars and accept payments from students in RTGS at the prevailing interbank rate.

According to NewsDay, this comes after some students, through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), challenged the move by Harare Polytechnic College, arguing that the mode of payment was discriminatory and a violation of the country’s exchange control regulations.

The student application was filed on 25 January in response to a circular issued on 12 January 2024.

