Liverpool Put 4 Past Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Win

4 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 09:27:02 GMT

Liverpool followed up their 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the league with a confident and dominant 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley produced a memorable display by scoring his first Liverpool goal in the first half.

Bradley, deputising for Trent Alexander Arnold who recently recovered from an injury, also grabbed two assists.

Feedback