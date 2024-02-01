Liverpool Put 4 Past Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Win
Liverpool followed up their 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the league with a confident and dominant 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.
20-year-old Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley produced a memorable display by scoring his first Liverpool goal in the first half.
Bradley, deputising for Trent Alexander Arnold who recently recovered from an injury, also grabbed two assists.
Darwin Nunez hit the woodwork four times, including a penalty in the first half, to set a record for a player hitting the woodwork four times in a single match.
Liverpool scored through Diogo Jota (23′), Bradley (39′), Dominik Szoboszlai (65′) and Luis Diaz (79′).
Chelsea scored their solitary goal through Christopher Nkunku (71′), after coming on at half-time.
In other matches played on Wednesday night, goals from Julian Alvarez (16′, 22′) and Rodri (42′) ensured Manchester City grabbed maximum points against Burnely, managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany.
Iraq-born Belgium defender Ameen Al-Dakhil scored a consolation for Burnley deep into stoppage time.
Destiny Udogie, Brenan Johnson and Richarlson scored for Tottenham in a 3-2 win over Brentford. Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney scored for the Bees.
In English Premier League matches played on Tuesday night, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1, Fulham and Everton played a goalless draw, Luton Town hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0, Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-2 and Newcastle inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Aston Villa at Villa Park.
More: Pindula News