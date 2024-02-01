Men Accused Of Assaulting ED's Nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, Arrested
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed the arrest of two men in connection with the assault of Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa and suspected dealing in dangerous drugs.
Mnangagwa is a nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In a statement, titled “Arrest of two suspects for dealing in dangerous drugs and assault in Harare”, Asst Comm Nyathi identified the suspects as Antony Mwedziwendira (30) and Jaspa Cephas Kuziva (25). Reads the statement:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Mwedziwendira (30) and Jaspa Cephas Kuziva (25) in connection with illegal dealing in dangerous drugs and assault which occurred in Avenues area, Harare on 30th January 2024.
The arrest follows the assault on the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, which occurred on 30th January 2024 at Trud Mansions, corner 6th and Fife Avenue, Harare.
One of the suspects, Antony Mwedziwewendira attacked the minister and his aide with open hands after a parking dispute.
The suspect later fled from the scene leaving his vehicles behind, comprising a BMW 5301 vehicle, registration number AES 2955 and a Mercedes Benz C240 vehicle, registration number ADQ 1822.
A Police report was made resulting in the Police arresting the suspects and recovering contraband of drugs which were stashed in the vehicles. The recovered drugs include:-
- 93 rods skunk dagga
- 179 sachets dagga
- 13 X 100 mls Broncleer
- 30n Pentra sildenafil pills
- 28 Cobra Sildenafil tablets
- Nine sex force 100 mg Sildenafil Citrate tablets
- Four Oto tablets
- Fife sachets of various sex enhancer pills
The Police reiterate that there is no going back in the fight against illicit drug dealers or syndicates and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
