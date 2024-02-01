Men Accused Of Assaulting ED's Nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, Arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Mwedziwendira (30) and Jaspa Cephas Kuziva (25) in connection with illegal dealing in dangerous drugs and assault which occurred in Avenues area, Harare on 30th January 2024.

The arrest follows the assault on the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, which occurred on 30th January 2024 at Trud Mansions, corner 6th and Fife Avenue, Harare.

One of the suspects, Antony Mwedziwewendira attacked the minister and his aide with open hands after a parking dispute.

The suspect later fled from the scene leaving his vehicles behind, comprising a BMW 5301 vehicle, registration number AES 2955 and a Mercedes Benz C240 vehicle, registration number ADQ 1822.

A Police report was made resulting in the Police arresting the suspects and recovering contraband of drugs which were stashed in the vehicles. The recovered drugs include:-

93 rods skunk dagga

179 sachets dagga

13 X 100 mls Broncleer

30n Pentra sildenafil pills

28 Cobra Sildenafil tablets

Nine sex force 100 mg Sildenafil Citrate tablets

Four Oto tablets

Fife sachets of various sex enhancer pills

The Police reiterate that there is no going back in the fight against illicit drug dealers or syndicates and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.