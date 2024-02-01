Sikhala Accuses CCC Leaders Of Abandoning Him

Neither of the current protagonists in the quarrel and conflict in the opposition ranks did absolutely nothing about me when I was in incarceration for the sake of my freedom.

He said the ongoing infighting within the opposition in Zimbabwe is a sign of people who have diverted from the original cause of fighting for the masses.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Sikhala was arrested on 21 August 2020 in Tynwald North and was charged with incitement to commit public violence or alternatively, incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry.

He was eventually granted $50 000 bail by High Court Judge, Justice Erica Ndewere on 22 September 2020.

Sikhala was also ordered to surrender his passport, to report three times a week to St Mary’s police station and not to post audio or videos on social media.

He was again arrested in June 2022 and charged with inciting violence when he allegedly threatened to avenge the murder of an opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali. A Harare court described him as a habitual offender.

Following his arrest for the violence in Nyatsime, Sikhala was denied bail several times which resulted in him spending 595 days in pre-trial detention.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment