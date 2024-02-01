Two Security Guards Murdered
Two security guards were killed in cold blood in separate incidents on 29 and 30 January 2024, respectively.
In one of the incidents, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that a security guard on duty at an Econet booster in Mucheke, Masvingo, was violently assaulted by an unknown suspect and left for dead on 29 January.
The security guard was later found lying unconscious in a pool of blood before he was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he later died. Police said:
Police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Hanisi Hamandishe(34) died on 30/01/24. The victim who was a security guard on duty at an Econet booster in Mucheke, Masvingo was allegedly assaulted by an unknown suspect with an unknown sharp object indiscriminately on 29/01/24. The victim was later found lying unconscious in a pool of blood before he was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on admission. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In the other incident, the ZRP said Obert Baradzi (38) was shot dead by six unknown assailants while guarding a mine in Mandindindi, Lalapanzi on 30 January. Police said:
Police in Lalapanzi are investigating a case of murder and robbery which occurred on 29/01/24 in the Mandindindi area in which Obert Baradzi (38) died. Six unknown male suspects shot the victim who was a security guard at a mine with an unknown type of firearm before stealing a 303 rifle, 2,5tonnes of gold ore, a jackhammer, a 1.5 horsepower submersible pump, ltel P3 cellphone and ltel P38 cellphone all valued at US$2 640.00.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News