Two Security Guards Murdered

3 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 10:36:51 GMT

Two security guards were killed in cold blood in separate incidents on 29 and 30 January 2024, respectively.

In one of the incidents, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that a security guard on duty at an Econet booster in Mucheke, Masvingo, was violently assaulted by an unknown suspect and left for dead on 29 January.

The security guard was later found lying unconscious in a pool of blood before he was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he later died. Police said:

