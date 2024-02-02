03 Feb. By-elections: High Court Shuts Door On Chibaya, Ostallos

4 minutes ago Fri, 02 Feb 2024 16:23:43 GMT

The High Court in Harare on Friday, 02 February granted CCC’s disputed Interim Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, leave to execute pending an appeal by the party’s recalled elected representatives in the Supreme Court, the court’s judgment which removed the names of the affected members from the ballot papers for tomorrow’s by-elections.

Tshabangu approached the High Court after the former MPs and Councillors, whom he recalled, among them Amos Chibaya and Gift “Ostallos” Siziva, successfully filed nomination papers to contest the 03 February by-elections.

The former CCC MPs and councillors then appealed against the High Court ruling at the Supreme Court, which is yet to make a ruling on the application.

